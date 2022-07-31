Kazakhstan’s National Museum Unveils Famous Hungarian Painter’s “The Drawn Time” Exhibition

NUR-SULTAN – The capital-based National Museum of Kazakhstan has been hosting The Drawn Time exhibition that unveils complicated optical illusions created by Hungarian painter István Orosz since mid-July, reported the museum’s press service.

The exposition presents a series of works, including “Hidden Faces,” “Mirrors and Reflections,” and “Absence,” as well as the artist’s famous anamorphoses. These paintings are abstract compositions and their true meaning can be revealed only with the help of conical or cylindrical mirrors. These devices are placed directly in the central area of double-meaning paintings.

According to art critics, Orosz creates his works with a traditional art technique using visual paradoxes and spatial illusions. Since 1984, the artist has used the pseudonym Utisz, which means nobody in Greek. This name was used by the ancient Greek king of Ithaca Odysseus, who fraudulently blinded Cyclops.

One of Orosz’s famous quotes says, “there are things I can imagine and I can draw. There are things I can imagine but I can not draw. But, could I draw something that I can not imagine? That interests me greatly.”

The exhibition is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary. It will last until Aug. 2.