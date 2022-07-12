Kazakhstan Reopens 12 Border Crossing Points With Russia and Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has resumed the work of 12 border crossing points with Russia and Uzbekistan from July 12, reported the Interdepartmental commission on the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus infection on its Telegram channel.

This month, Kondybai, Akbalshyk, Kyzylzhar, Naiza, Zhezkent, Baitanat, Koyanbai, Orda, Shagan, Karashatau will start working across the border with Russia, while Tselinnyi and Syr Darya will function on the border with Uzbekistan.

Twenty border crossing points with Russia and Uzbekistan, as well as with China and Kyrgyzstan were temporarily closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, based on the decree adopted on March 30, 2020.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development, in 2021, more than 10,000 motor vehicles were crossing the border between the countries every day, including 4,000 cargo vehicles, and passenger traffic was nearly 28,000 people.

The same year it was planned to increase the daily capacity of vehicles twice over (from 10,000 cars per day to 20,000), and passengers – four times over (from 28,000 people to 112,000) by reconstructing border crossing points and restarting their work.