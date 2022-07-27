Honeywell to Introduce Plastic Recycling Projects and Carbon Capture Technologies in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – President of Global High Growth Regions at Honeywell Ben Driggs shared the company’s plans for the introduction of carbon capture technology and plastic processing, as well as the production of green jet fuel and diesel fuel in Kazakhstan at the July 26 meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, reports the Prime Minister’s press service.

A US-based company called Honeywell develops and produces software, performance materials, artificial intelligence, aerospace and building technologies, as well as electronic control and automation systems. Present in Kazakhstan since 1998 and serving the country’s oil and gas sector with cutting-edge technologies, it opened its first assembly plant for advanced automation and safety equipment in Almaty on July 20.

“We welcome your plans to launch new investment projects in our country. In this regard, I would like to highlight the government’s intention to deepen collaboration in the areas announced and provide the required support,” said Smailov.

The parties discussed the process of decarbonization of the economy as well as the introduction of cutting-edge green technologies in the country’s industry.

Smailov underscored the government’s efforts to ensure a favorable investment climate and legal protection of foreign investments in Kazakhstan.

“We will continue to fulfill our obligations to foreign partners and are prepared to lay the groundwork for further cooperation,” he said.