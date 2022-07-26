BI Group IRONMAN Kazakhstan Returns After Two-Year Break

NUR-SULTAN – After a two-year break caused by pandemic restrictions, the BI Group IRONMAN Kazakhstan and the BI Group IRONMAN 70.3, Astana’s largest international triathlon tournament will gather 2,200 triathletes from 77 countries on Aug. 14 in Nur-Sultan, reported the press service of the Nur-Sultan akimat (city administration).

Each race consists of three non-stop stages including a 3.86 km swim, a 180.25 km bike ride and a 42.195 km marathon run. Races in the Ironman 70.3 feature halved races: a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride and a 21.1 km run.

The organizers expect large groups of triathletes from the U.K., India, Germany and Russia.

“Similar events contribute to the development of amateur sports and tourism. For example, approximately 200 people will arrive from India. Athletes plan to travel around southern Kazakhstan. I think this will be a significant contribution to the budget of the city and the country, given that the event doesn’t attract public funds,” said IRONMAN 70.3 Astana Race Director Alexey Sidorenko.