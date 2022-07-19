Amanat Party’s Tomiris Project to Promote Women’s Leadership in Regions

NUR-SULTAN – Thirty women from all regions of Kazakhstan will be selected to complete the leadership training program as part of the Tomiris project, the press service of the Amanat party reported on July 18.

“First of all, participants will take courses on leadership, gender issues in politics, law, emotional intelligence, project management, negotiation, public speaking and other topics. The program includes meetings with top political figures of Kazakhstan and Germany. Based on the results of the training, the participants will be able to develop and implement political projects to improve the social and economic situation in their regions,” said Director of Amanat Party Political Management Academy Daniyar Mukitanov.

The project was initiated and launched by the country’s ruling Amanat party, the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development, the representative office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Kazakhstan and the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy.

Selection process will take place from July 18 till Aug.15