Prime Minister Visits State-of-the-Art IT, Medical, Educational Facilities in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN – Developments in information technologies open up new economic opportunities for Kazakh people, said Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov during the visit to the MOST IT Hub Almaty as part of his working trip to Almaty, reported the Prime Minister’s Office.

The MOST IT Hub Almaty was launched in May. It includes offices, coworking spaces, and areas for events and business meetings. The center offers programs to support technology start-ups and organizes the events with the participation of investors and representatives of venture funds.

“The city has more and more innovation hubs and business incubators. Many IT and creative companies have been created. IT hubs should be launched in all regions. The regional administrations and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry should intensify work in this direction,” said Smailov.

Smailov also visited the Mediker Hospital International which provides outpatient services for adults and children. The center has a physiotherapy and rehabilitation department, and a radiation diagnostics department, including an MRI, CT, X-ray, and mammography room, a telemedicine room, two operating rooms and a hospital.

The Prime Minister noted that the government is taking measures to develop vocational education while visiting the Almaty College of Passenger Transport and Technology. The college offers courses for urban transport personnel in collaboration with the Union of Machine Builders, Hyundai Center and Allur Auto.

Smailov emphasized the city administration needs to assist non-resident students with accommodation and employment of graduates. Its students repeatedly win in the city and federal WorldSkills championships in turning, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) milling, and car maintenance.