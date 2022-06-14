Astana Ballet Theater to Present “The Silk Road” Ballet This Weekend

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana Ballet Theater will stage “The Silk Road” ballet choreographed by Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Mukaram Avakhri on June 18-19, reported the theater’s press service.

According to Kazakh poet and screenwriter Bakhyt Kairbekov, who wrote the ballet’s libretto, he was attracted to the topic of the new project and closely worked with a choreographer.

“I was inspired by Mukaram Avakhri’s creative works and her perseverance. I believe the project will definitely be successful because she knows what she wants and foresees the future of the project,” said Kairbekov.

The original scenography was created by Askar Iskakov and 220 unique sets of costumes were made by film artists Assel Shalabayeva and Dina Buksikova.

It is also reported that the Astana Ballet Theater will premiere the one-act ballet “Orpheus and Eurydice” dedicated to the Day of the Capital on July 5, 6, 8 and 9. The ballet is a choreographic interpretation of the myths of Ancient Greece in the neoclassical style with elements of modernity. The play is staged by Kristina Paulin, a former dancer of the John Neumeier Hamburg Ballet.