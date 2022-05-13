Kazakhstan Ranks Among Top 55 Countries in Global Health Security Index

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan ranked 55th out of 195 countries in the Global Health Security (GHS) Index scoring 46.1 points out of 100. The index is prepared by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (JHU), the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), and the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The GHS Index is designed to measure the capacities of 195 countries to prepare for epidemics and pandemics and guides governments on how to prioritize planning and funding.

The data is based on six major indicators – prevention, detection and reporting, rapid response, healthcare system, compliance with international norms, and risk environment.

In terms of the capability to prevent disease outbreaks, Kazakhstan scored 54.9 points out of 100, for disease detection and reporting – 29.2, for the rapid response – 36.5, for the quality of the healthcare system – 34.6, for compliance with international norms – 58.7, and for general risk environment – 62.9.

The United States, Australia, and Finland were found to be most prepared for a pandemic or epidemic, while Somalia had the poorest capabilities in this area.

Among the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, Armenia and Russia were ranked higher than Kazakhstan. In turn, Belarus took 63rd place, Kyrgyzstan – 68th, Moldova – 71st, Uzbekistan – 82nd, Ukraine – 83rd, Azerbaijan – 100th, Turkmenistan – 119th, Tajikistan – 140th.

From the beginning of the pandemic to May 6, 2022, the highest number of COVID-19 cases was registered in the US, India and Brazil, with the lowest on the island of Saint Helena – only two cases.

Kazakhstan ranked 50th among 228 countries with 1.3 million coronavirus cases.

In the CIS, more cases were registered in Russia and Ukraine than in Kazakhstan. Less – in Belarus (981,300), Azerbaijan (792,600), Moldova (517,000), Armenia (422,900), Uzbekistan (238,700), Kyrgyzstan (201,000) and Tajikistan (17,400).

According to the results of the first quarter of 2022, capital investments in the healthcare system and social services in Kazakhstan increased by 37.3 percent over the year, to 33.6 billion tenge (US$76 million). The IFO (income from operations) is 132.3 percent.