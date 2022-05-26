Kazakhstan Opens New Routes to Europe, Resumes Railway Traffic with Russia

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s first low-cost airline FlyArystan will launch flights along the Aktau-Prague-Aktau route on June 12, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee.

The flights will be first operated once a week on Sundays and twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays from July 6 on A320 aircraft.

Another local air carrier – Air Astana – plans to launch flights on the Nur-Sultan – Heraklion (Greece) – Nur-Sultan route on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and on the Almaty-Heraklion-Almaty route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on A321neo aircraft from June 1.

Following a recent resumption of railway service with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan’s Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway operator reported that passenger traffic with Russia’s Omsk and Kazan is expected to resume in June. The railway service between the countries was temporarily suspended in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The passenger train №145/146 will start to operate on the Karagandy – Omsk route from Karagandy on Tuesdays and Fridays starting June 3, while the passenger train №113/114 will operate along the Almaty 2 – Kazan route from Almaty on Mondays starting June 6. The third inter-state train №83/84 will operate the Karagandy – Samara route instead of the Karagandy – Moscow route from June 8.

According to Russia’s national railway company Russian Railways, two more trains – №7/8 and №301/302 – will resume passenger traffic on the Almaty – Saratov and Almaty – Novosibirsk routes in June.