Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies Explains Essentials of Reform Process in New Series of Podcasts (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan (KazISS) launched a series of podcasts featuring essential issues on the development of Kazakhstan on its YouTube channel on April 28, reports the institute’s press service.

Established in 1993, KazISS is an influential think tank, which leads the top three think tanks out of 58 centers in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and South Asia, according to the Global Go To Think Tank Index Report issued by the University of Pennsylvania.

The video released in English on May 12 is titled The Role of Constitutional Reforms and Their Impact on the Political System of Kazakhstan

In the clip below, KazISS’s Director Yerkin Tukumov discusses with moderator Slyamzhar Akhmetzharov the purpose of the referendum on amendments to the Constitution due on June 5.

Watch the full video here.