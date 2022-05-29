Four Kazakh Universities Enter Prestigious World University Rankings For 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Four Kazakh universities are now included in the World University Rankings 2022 issued by the British Times Higher Education magazine, compared to two universities in 2019, reports the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Satbayev University, and the Kazakh National Pedagogical University named after Abai were chosen along with 1,600 universities across 99 countries.

The assessment is based on 13 criteria that measure universities’ performance across the following four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

In addition to the Kazakh National Pedagogical University named after Abai, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, seven more local universities are listed in another prestigious rating, Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, which assesses universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ranking is carried out in compliance with four indicators: conducting research in urgent areas, managing the key factors of SDGs, the role of the university at the regional, national and international levels, and educating students about sustainable development goals.

According to the finprom.kz analytical website, Nazarbayev University ranked 1,765th out of 2,000 elite universities in the Global 2000 list compiled by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

The CWUR has been publishing an academic ranking of global universities since 2012 considering the quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, and research performance without relying on surveys and university data submissions.