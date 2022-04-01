Stockholm +50 National Dialogue to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals Launched in Kyzylorda

NUR-SULTAN – The Stockholm +50 National dialogue, which is aimed at engaging communities in discussions on the environmental aspects of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), was launched in Kyzylorda on March 29 with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), announced UNDP office in Kazakhstan.

Representatives of local governments, non-governmental organizations, youth initiatives, universities, and other stakeholders discussed the actions needed to accelerate progress toward achieving the green SDGs and provided recommendations for improving Kazakhstan’s Nationally Determined Contributions, the Green Kazakhstan national project, and other national-level policies and actions to promote sustainable development.

“We are talking about mitigating the human impact on the planet, more efficient use and distribution of resources for green development. UNDP remains committed to continuing effective cooperation with the Government of Kazakhstan and all other partners to achieve sustainable development for all,” said Yakup Beris, UNDP Kazakhstan Resident Representative.

The local government has worked closely with the UNDP before to address issues in the education sector and environmental problems in the region, particularly the prevention of water shortages.

Later in the day, Beris presented the results of an integrated rapid assessment conducted in the region and proposed to develop a joint action plan to achieve the SDGs to Gulshara Abdykalikova, akim (mayor) of the Kyzylorda Region.

“Youth employment, training for rural akimats (administration), green business development, and sustainable agricultural practices are key directions of the enhanced partnership,” said Beris on Twitter about the areas for future cooperation with the local administration.

Economic empowerment of women was also on the agenda of proposed joint projects. All projects are oriented around the SDGs, added Beris.

The results of the Stockholm+50 discussions will be presented at the international environmental meeting in Stockholm in June 2022 and will be included in Kazakhstan’s Voluntary National Review.

Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country to submit its second Voluntary National Report on SDG progress during the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which will take place in July 2022. “This is a sign of the strong will of the Kazakh government to fulfill its Agenda-2030 commitments and ensure that no one is left behind,” the UNDP said on their official Twitter.