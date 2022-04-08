OIC Reaffirms Its Commitment to Support Kazakhstan’s Unity, Independence and Territorial Integrity

NUR-SULTAN – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirmed its commitment to support Kazakhstan’s unity, independence and territorial integrity, its rejection of any intervention in its internal affairs in a recent resolution adopted as part of the 48th meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers.

This year, the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Islamabad on March 22 – 23 and focused on partnering for unity, justice and development.

According to the resolution, the OIC’s member states “condemned terrorist attacks in Kazakhstan followed after the peaceful protests that led to violence in the country and have resulted in casualties and the death of innocent civilians and law enforcement officers.”

The OIC expressed “disapproval” of the resolution adopted on Jan. 20 by the European Parliament, which undermines the process of implementing the political reforms in Kazakhstan. The reforms have a mission to consolidate democratic institutions and the development of civil society.

The OIC supports Kazakhstan’s efforts “to seek a constructive engagement with all the institutions of the European Union based on the principles of mutual understanding and mutual respect,” reads the document.

The organization also supports the Kazakh government’s measures to assert sovereignty and enforce the law for the preservation of its national security and further development.

The OIC brings together 57 member states with a total population of about 1.7 billion people between them. Five countries and five international organizations have observer status. Kazakhstan became a member of the OIC in December 1995.