New Art Venue Featuring Exquisite Paintings and Graphic Works Opens in Kazakh Capital

NUR-SULTAN – An opening of the Pygmalion art gallery took place at the Talan Towers in the Kazakh capital on April 14.

The exhibition showcased the works of Yerbolat Tolepbay, an established artist from Kazakhstan, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR (1990), chairman of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, chevalier of the order in arts and literature of France Ministry of Culture in 2006.

Tolepbay’s works reflect Central Asian spirit, full of energy, vibrant colors and sense of freedom. His paintings do not give information about the objects but rather guide the viewer into a waking dream. The connecting link in all his works is the theme of ethno: nature, endless steppes, traditions and history, all reproduced in abstract and semi-abstract forms. His works are not just bright and deep in color – they give an idea of the different stages of history and spiritual development of the Kazakh people.

The painter’s works are also presented at Russia’s State Tretyakov Gallery, Kazakhstan’s Kasteev State Art Museum, regional museums, the Directorate of Art Exhibitions of the Ministry of Culture, private collections in Kazakhstan, CIS, Europe, America and Asia.

The graphic masterpieces of classical West European fine art from private collections, auctions and narrow-profile well-known European galleries are also on display at Pygmalion. The gallery has lithographs of famous artists such as Marc Chagall, Auguste Renoir, Salvador Dali, Joan Miró, and Albrecht Dürer.

Naziya Alzhanova, graduate of the Tagir Zaripov Jazz School and the Milan Academy of Music Accademia del suono, performed a musical set during the opening ceremony. Art lecturer Polina Zhukova gave a lecture on investing in art.