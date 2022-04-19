National Action Plan on New Reforms Provides Implementation Dates and Responsibilities

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the national action plan to implement the March 16 state of the nation address, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on April 18.

Titled as New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization, the President’s address to the nation outlines major political reforms and programs that “will contribute to a consistent democratization, and ensure the stability of the state.”

The implementation of the initiatives will require approximately 30 amendments to the Constitution and the adoption of more than 20 laws before the end of the year, according to the President’s decree dated March 29. The majority of the changes will be implemented by December 2022.

The plan also sets deadlines for the reforms and defines responsibilities of state bodies for meeting those deadlines.

The key measures will be implemented as part of the action plan. It includes limiting the powers of the President, introduction of a mixed proportional-majoritarian electoral system, changes in the formation and functions of the Parliament.

The program for political reform also strengthens the role of maslikhats (local representative bodies), increases the role of civil society institutions and the media.

The role of human rights institutions will be strengthened. It includes the establishment of the Constitutional Court, assignment of the exclusive jurisdiction of the Prosecutor General’s Office in cases of torture, measures to reduce the level of violence in society and expansion of the categories of cases subject to a jury trial and other measures.

The anti-crisis measures include a response to prevent shortages and the rise in food prices and developing a new package of structural reforms in the economy and public administration.

The government is set to report on implementation of the National Plan to the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan by January 25 of next year.