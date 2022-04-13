Kazakhstan to Send 500 Scientists Annually to Train at World’s Leading Scientific Centers

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will allocate 500 scholarships annually to enable its scientists to train in the world’s leading scientific centers as part of a broader effort to develop education and science in the country, said Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov during his meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Akorda on April 12.

Every year, these 500 domestic specialists will intern at the world’s leading scientific centers – all at the expense of the national budget as part of the country’s Bolashak presidential scholarship program.

Speaking about the measures the ministry is taking to boost education and research in the country, Aimagambetov said that the more than 4,000 scientists engaged in scientific research in the fields of history, Kazakh language, philosophy, archeology, mathematics, oriental studies and other disciplines will receive a stable salary.

The term of funding for research projects has been extended from the previous three years to five years now.

The ministry also said it increased opportunities for young scientists to access grants, essential for many in advancing their research. This is done through special contests and more than 2,000 young scientists have so far received grants worth 17 billion tenge (US$37.8 million).

There are now 1,000 postdoctoral grants that have been allocated to support young scientists. During the meeting, Tokayev told the minister to strengthen efforts to improve the quality of school education and the status of teachers.