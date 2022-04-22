Kazakh Foreign Minister Visits Moscow, Attends Central Asia Plus Russia Meeting

NUR-SULTAN – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi visited Moscow on April 22, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a narrow and extended format and attended Central Asia + Russia meeting, reports the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. They also focused on the steps to strengthen interregional and cross-border cooperation and interaction in the fuel and energy and space areas.

The meeting also included a discussion on the cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Eurasian Economic Community, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and United Nations.

While in Moscow, Tileuberdi also took part in the fifth meeting of foreign ministers in Central Asia + Russia format discussing prospects for further cooperation, including in ensuring stability in Central Asia in the context of developments in Afghanistan.

The sides stressed the need to strengthen multifaceted cooperation on post-crisis economic recovery and take more efforts to ensure food security.