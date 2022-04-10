Famous British Writer Presents Book About Western Explorers’ Journey to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – A famous British journalist and writer Nick Fielding presented his “Travellers in the Great Steppe: From the Papal Envoys to the Russian Revolution” book translated into Kazakh and Russian by the Almaty Region akimat (city administration) in the Nur-Sultan-based National Academic Library on April 5.

In his book, Fielding collected and edited several stories, notes, and pictures made by western travelers, who visited Kazakhstan at different times. English merchants and explorers Anthony Jenkinson and Jonas Hanway who tried to capture the Silk Road trade and English artist Thomas Atkinson are among those travelers chronicled.

Several female adventurers, including French geologist and writer Adèle Hommaire de Hell, English explorer and author Lucy Atkinson, and French traveler Marie de Ujfalvy-Bourdon also investigated the regions of Kazakhstan.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Fielding said he had been gathering materials for the book for the past five years.

“There is a place for Kazakhstan in my heart. I feel warm and accepted here. This is a great country with brilliant territory and a very exciting story. Nobody knew the story, nobody knows the story. I felt an obligation to present the story to everyone,” noted Fielding.

Fielding added that he dreams to publish a book about the national parks of Kazakhstan some day.