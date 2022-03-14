Ukraine Should Remain Stable, Independent, and Territorially Integral State, Says Kazakh Foreign Minister

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan is interested in Ukraine remaining a stable, independent, and territorially integral state, wrote Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in his response to a question posed by a citizen on the Open Dialogue platform.

“This is a consistent and principled position of our country, based on the basic principles of the United Nations Charter, including the principle of territorial integrity of states. Proceeding from this, Kazakhstan in its international practice has never recognized the self-determined state entities as the subjects of international law (on the example of Kosovo, South Ossetia, Abkhazia, or Taiwan). Therefore, the issue of recognition of the sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk is not on our country’s agenda,” he wrote.

Open Dialogue is a platform that exists to promote direct exchanges between citizens and the government.