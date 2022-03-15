President Tokayev’s State Of The Nation Address to Focus on Reforms

NUR-SULTAN – On March 16, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to deliver an Address to the people of Kazakhstan at a joint meeting of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reported the President’s Press Service Telegram channel.

The address will be focused on the implementation of a new program of political reforms and a number of socio-economic measures to be implemented in the near future.

Tokayev is also expected to release the preliminary results of the investigation into the January events in this address.

The meeting will be broadcast live from 11:00 am by Kazakhstan’s national TV channels.

The President announced plans to present a new package of political reforms, which will be developed on the basis of a constructive dialogue with civil society and experts during the plenary session at Majilis, the lower house of Parliament, on Jan. 11.

A program of consistent transformations includes ensuring the well-being and quality of life of people. The government is set to guarantee the observance of law and order, protection of property rights and security of people, provide social benefits and quality public services. Businesses and people are responsible for compliance with the law and norms of social behavior, fair payment of taxes and transparency in labor relations.

Earlier, the President instructed the government to develop an action plan to stabilize the socio-economic situation after the riots in January. The plan approved on Jan. 18, consists of 51 measures in the areas of restoring public order and law, social and infrastructure issues, tackling inflation, supporting people and businesses and other issues.