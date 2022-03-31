No Alternative to Peaceful Solutions for International Problems, Kazakhstan’s Senate Chairman Says at CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan believes that a peaceful solution is the only viable response to global problems and conflicts, said Maulen Ashimbayev, Senate Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament, at the anniversary meeting of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on March 29 in Almaty.

“Our country adheres to the position that security is indivisible and there is no alternative to a peaceful solution of international problems based on international law and the principles of the UN Charter. In this regard, we support any efforts aimed at promoting the negotiation process,” said Ashimbayev. He emphasized the 30th anniversary meeting of IPA CIS is taking place amid “unprecedented geopolitical tension in the world,” in an obvious nod to the military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine and the Western sanctions against the former.

Speaking about the IPA’s work, Ashimbayev highlighted it makes a significant contribution to the improvement of national legislation. Over 600 model laws and other documents were elaborated and adopted during those years and later were actively used by the parliaments in forming legal frameworks for the participating countries of the CIS.

“International conferences and forums regularly take place within the Assembly, where joint measures in the sphere of migration, ecology, fight against terrorism and extremism and other topical issues are discussed and elaborated. In general, we consider that the IPA CIS today is one of the most effective interparliamentary organizations,” said the speaker of the senate.

He thanked the partners from the CIS countries for their solidarity with the Kazakh people during the tragic events of January that according to him revealed the need for bigger reforms.

“Our country has set a course to build New Kazakhstan as a social, fair, and democratic state. One of the key results of the upcoming constitutional reform will be, of course, further development of parliamentarism in Kazakhstan and increasing the role of the Parliament in the political system of the country,” he said.

This year, Kazakhstan is chairing the CIS, and in doing so, it focusing on the post-pandemic recovery, implementation of digital technologies, food security, deepening of cultural, humanitarian, and educational cooperation. Cooperating on approaches to environmental protection, the introduction of green technologies and environmental management is also on Kazakhstan’s agenda.