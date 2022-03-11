Kazakh Language Studies Gaining Popularity in Kazakhstan, More People Learning English

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh language is recognized as the most in-demand language for learning across the country, reported the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to Vice Minister of Education and Science Sholpan Karinova, 35,697 people out of 52,122 people learning languages at free courses provided by the state program for 2020-2025 and through the Ruhani Zhangyru (modernization of national identity from Kazakh) national project, have taken Kazakh courses over the past year.

Another 13,159 people have taken English courses, 3,054 people have taken Russian courses, and 212 people focused on learning their native language (Armenian, Bashkir, Korean, Polish, Tatar, Turkish, German, Chinese etc).

Overall, in the country’s 19 million population, 69 percent of the people are Kazakhs, 18 percent are Russians, and 3 percent are Uzbeks, the rest being Ukrainians, Uigurs, Tatars, Germans and others, according to data released by the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics in 2021.