Kazakhstan’s Dubovitskaya Wins Bronze at World Athletics Indoor Championships

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh track and field athlete Nadezhda Dubovitskaya won the bronze medal with a 1.98 meters high jump at the 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22, which was held March 18-20 in Belgrade, reported the Kazakhstan Athletics Federation.

Dubovitskaya took home the first high jump award for Kazakhstan in ten years.

The 24-year-old athlete beat out the competition from eight countries and set a new Asian indoor record.

“I dedicate this medal to my country and to everyone who supported me and believed in me,” she said in a short video published on the Central Communications Service’s Twitter.

Previously, Dubovitskaya ranked third at the 2018 Asian Games, was second at 2019 Asian Athletics Championships and ranked first at the Istanbul Indoor Cup 2020. She is the current Asian Record holder in women’s high jump.

This competition is the first World Athletics championship event with spectators since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.