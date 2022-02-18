Kazakhstan Eases COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses

NUR-SULTAN – The interdepartmental commission on coronavirus prevention announced a decision to ease restrictions for businesses and community, reported the Prime Minister’s Office.

The shopping and entertainment center, retail chains, food courts, swimming pools, nightclubs, and karaoke are open for visitors with green and blue status in the Ashyq system. The maximum occupancy limit of up to 70 percent is allowed with social distance and mask regime compliance.

Exhibitions, marathons, sports, family events, forums, and mass prayers will be held.

A COVID PCR test for Kazakh citizens who enter the country is not required if people received revaccination or two doses of the vaccine, or if at least six months have passed since they received the second dose.

A COVID PCR test is not required for foreign citizens from countries with mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

Quarantine and isolation for people who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 are not required in the case of absence of symptoms.

The commission also expanded the category of people who can get revaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is now available for persons with disabilities and people over 50. Persons with disabilities can also receive two doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Overall, 9.3 people received the second dose of vaccine and 8.9 people got the second dose as of Feb. 17.

The epidemiological situation in the country remains tense as three regions remain in the red zone.

As of Feb. 18, the city of Almaty, the Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions are in the red zone while Nur-Sultan, the Akmola, Kostanai, Karaganda regions are in the yellow zone. Shymkent, the Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkistan regions are in the green zone.