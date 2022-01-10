Kazakh Foreign Ministry: “Kazakhstan Is Determined to Protect Democracy and the Constitution From Islamist Radicals and Terrorists!”

Commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on coverage of the situation in the country in certain foreign media

A number of publications in foreign mass media on the situation that has developed in our country since the introduction of the state of emergency are clearly superficial and one-sided. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers appropriate to note the following.

Peaceful rallies were held in Mangystau region and in all major cities of the country. The protesters’ demands were fully met. However, the peaceful protests were hijacked by terrorist, extremist and criminal groups to escalate tensions and violence. In this respect, a state of emergency was declared in the country.

As the events in Almaty and several other regions of the country have shown, Kazakhstan has been subjected to armed aggression by well-coordinated terrorist groups trained abroad. According to preliminary data, the attackers include individuals who have military combat zone experience in the ranks of radical Islamist groups. Currently, the law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Kazakhstan are confronting terrorists, not “peaceful protesters” as some foreign media misrepresent it.

In this situation, Kazakhstan was compelled to seek help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which has deployed a peacekeeping force totaling approximately 2,500 personnel to assist in the stabilization of the situation. The mandate of the peacekeepers includes the guarding of strategic facilities and providing cover-up for Kazakhstan’s forces.

It is important to note that the main combat operations against terrorist groups are conducted by the law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Kazakhstan.

The CSTO peacekeeping force will be stationed in Kazakhstan on a strictly temporary basis and will leave the country as soon as the situation stabilizes at the first request of the Kazakh side.

It is particularly important that peaceful protesters are not prosecuted.

The law enforcement agencies have been instructed to conduct a large-scale investigation of the causes of the current situation, the results of which will be presented to the international community.

What is clear is the unity of the people of Kazakhstan, their support for the decisions and actions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the restoration of peaceful life.

Kazakhstan is determined to protect democracy and the Constitution from Islamist radicals and terrorists!

Unfortunately, as a result of the clashes, there are human casualties among the law enforcement and military personnel, as well as the civilian population.

In this regard, January 10, 2022 is declared a day of national mourning in the country.

The statement was published on the official site of Kazakh MFA