Spectacular Skating Performance on Lake Kolsai is Becoming Popular on Instagram (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh figure skater Kseniya Pankratova’s dance performance on the frozen Lake Kolsai recently attracted quite an audience on Instagram, reported Kazinform.



A short video titled “The magic ice of Kolsai” is available on Pankratova’s account.

Pankratova went viral on the internet with her performance on the Big Almaty Lake in December 2018. This video has received more than a million views and became one of the most popular videos in the country.

Native of Almaty, Pankratova is a professional figure skater and candidate for Master of Sports of Kazakhstan in figure skating. She is currently pursuing her career as a coach.

The press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources reminded the public that there are no specially equipped ice-skating areas on Lake Kolsai.

“It is not prohibited for individuals to be on ice (including skating). The national park plans to organize an area for ice skating at the lake due to the increasing demand. Skating and walking on ice is strictly prohibited for safety reasons on Lake Kaiyndy. Sports and recreational fishing is allowed on the lower and middle lakes,” said the ministry’s spokesperson Samal Ibrayeva.

Lake Kolsai is located in close proximity to Lake Kaiyndy in the Kungey Alatau gorges of the Almaty region. Located 330 kilometers to the south-east of Almaty, the lakes are famous for their stunning scenery and nature.

Skating is strictly prohibited on the Big Almaty Lake in the Ile-Alatau National Park.