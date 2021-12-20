Kazakhstan’s Highest New Year Tree Lights Up in Capital (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – The country’s main New Year tree, towering at a height of 25 meters, was lit up in front of the Nur Alem sphere at EXPO 2017 in Nur-Sultan on Dec. 19, reports the akimat (city administration).

With a diameter of 10 meters and a weight of 4,048 kilos, it was one of the tallest New Year trees among CIS countries last year.

Ded Moroz or Ayaz Ata in Kazakh (a character similar to Father Christmas or Santa Claus) with Snegurochka (the Snow Maiden) came on stage with children who have succeeded in sports, learning, and creative activities to light the tree together and congratulate people with the upcoming New Year.

Over 1,600 balls and almost 300 large and small snowflakes were lit on the tree, followed by famous Kazakh artists performing on the stage.

“Today is such an important holiday, especially for children. We came as a family to see the highest tree in the city, ice skate, and just relax at the outdoor event. Besides, the weather is lovely,” Anastasia, a city resident, shared her impressions.

Traditionally, the ceremony of the main tree’s lighting in the capital signals the beginning of the pre-holiday events, while local authorities start to decorate the city’s streets and install New Year trees, ice slides, and skating rinks.