Kazakhstan’s Flag Raised at EXPO 2020 to Celebrate National Day of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – The national flag of Kazakhstan was raised under the Al Wasl Plaza dome on the National Day of Kazakhstan at the EXPO 2020 Dubai World Exhibition on Dec. 1, the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service reported.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, and expressed gratitude for the participation in the exhibition and noted the importance of cooperation between the two states.

“The EXPO 2020 Dubai gives us the opportunity to strengthen cooperation between our countries. We believe that if we cooperate and bring together our minds, we will be able to build our common future and address current and new challenges,” said Al Nahayan in his welcoming speech at the ceremony.

The celebration ceremony also included the performance of the Astana Sazy ethno-folklore ensemble, world-renowned soprano Maria Mudryak, and Astana Ballet theater, among other Kazakh artists.

As part of his official visit, Mamin participated in the Kazakhstan Trade and Investment Forum, which brought together approximately 100 people, including representatives of state bodies, business circles, national holdings and development institutions of Kazakhstan and the UAE.

“Relations between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates have reached a new level. Since 1991, the UAE has invested over $4 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy. There are more than 250 companies in Kazakhstan with UAE capital. Despite ongoing risks in the global economy, cooperation between our countries continues to strengthen,” he said at the plenary session of the forum.

For today, Emirati companies are involved in 11 major investment projects in Kazakhstan worth over $3.5 billion.

Mamin also noted that the signing of an intergovernmental agreement in October this year has become the milestone event as it enables establishing a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in priority sectors of the economy.

As part of the forum, the participants signed an agreement on strategic cooperation between the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) as well as investment documents for the construction of solar and wind power plants with a total capacity to reach 4 GWh in Kazakhstan.

Mamin also attended the digital exhibition of the QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development, thematic pavilions, and held negotiations with leading Emirati companies.