Kazakhstan’s Aviation Safety Record Reaches 84 Percent, According to Latest ICAO Audit

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s safety record increased to 84 percent, 15 percent higher than the global average, according to the latest independent audit conducted by ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission, reports the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan.

In 2021, the Kazakh aviation industry continued to adapt to the consequences of the pandemic and the results of the audit were among the major highlights of the year, said the administration.

Kazakhstan is on a par with the Netherlands – 87 percent, Belgium – 87 percent, Portugal – 87 percent, Latvia – 86 percent, Denmark – 85 percent, Iceland – 84 percent, Poland – 84 percent, Slovenia – 82 percent, and Cyprus – 82 percent.

Domestic traffic has been fully restored and exceeds the pre-pandemic level with new routes being opened up, said the Aviation Administration.

“As part of the effort to develop domestic tourism, flights to the tourist destinations of Turkistan, Alakol, Balkhash and the Schuchinsk-Borovoe resort area are now operating. New international flights to 23 countries on 65 routes are now resumed, which are at levels equivalent to 66 percent of the pre-pandemic period. New routes to Maldives, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Kuwait have been opened,” said the Aviation Administration.

This year, the Majilis, a lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, approved the draft law to ratify the Air Services Agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and the United States that will ensure a legal framework for launching direct flights between the two countries.

To modernize ground-based air transport infrastructure, the reconstruction of the runway at the Ust-Kamenogorsk airport is now in progress that will increase the runway by 300 meters and replace lighting and signaling equipment to better accommodate modern types of aircraft.

Construction of the new Shymkent airport terminal also continues, backed by private investments. With an area of 35,000 square meters, the terminal capacity will be increased from 150 to 2,000 passengers per hour.

The terminal complex at the Uralsk airport in western Kazakhstan is also under reconstruction. The area of the terminal will be more than doubled, and the terminal capacity will be increased from 100 to 200 passengers per hour.

To ensure the transport accessibility of Lake Alakol, one of the most popular destinations in Kazakhstan, the runway and terminal building of Urjar village are also being reconstructed.

For the next three years, the main task for the industry will be passing the ICAO audit in 2023 with an increase in the level of compliance with the flight safety standards above 90 percent.

Over the year, the Aviation Administration also had several important visits, including the visit from the European Commission with the representatives of the European Aviation Safety Agency and European Union aviation authorities and experts from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. The recommendations were given to continue work on reforming the industry. There are currently no restrictions on Kazakh airlines that perform flights to the European Union.