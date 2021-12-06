Biden Congratulates Tokayev with 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

NUR-SULTAN – U.S. President Joseph Biden congratulated Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Kazakh people on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service.

“I join you in celebrating the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan as a leader for peace, stability and prosperity in Central Asia and globally,” he wrote in his letter.

As he noted, the US aims to strengthen an enhanced strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and cooperate in promoting regional stability, tacking the climate crisis, increasing the effectiveness of democratic institutions, and promoting respect for human rights

“Our continued close cooperation will allow us to address global challenges for the benefit of our peoples. The United States values Kazakhstan’s tremendous efforts on behalf of regional connectivity, economic prosperity, and growth across Central and South Asia,” concluded Biden.