More than 200,000 people Have Visited Kazakhstan Pavilion at the EXPO 2020 Dubai World Exhibition

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakhstan Pavilion has been attended by more than 200,000 people at the EXPO 2020 Dubai World Exhibition since its opening on Oct. 1, reports the QazExpoCongress press service. The exhibition will run through March 31, 2022.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which gathered 192 countries participants, is the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. It has been attended by more than 2,350,000 people so far.

The Kazakhstan pavilion has presented a rich business and cultural program since the following month after its opening.

A series of business events entitled “Kazakhstan Green Day” were held on Oct. 3 as a part of Climate & Biodiversity theme week.

The ceremonial opening of the “Lines of prosperity” exhibition in Sal-Seri gallery was held on Oct. 11-14, where Kazakh and foreign artists presented new directions and trends in the fine arts.

The Days of Kazakhstan Tourism, which were held on Oct. 24-28, included panel sessions, business meetings and such cultural events as “Sazgen sazy” a folklore and ethnographic ensemble’s performance and Marino Madi’s fashion show (Kazakh designer’s clothing brand).

Also, the Nur-Sultan Investment and Tourism Forum was held on Nov. 1 to gather the UAE business community together.

A three-storey pavilion with four exhibition areas, inspired by traditional oriental architecture, represents a synthesis of modern digital solutions and traditions while symbolizing the openness of Kazakhstan.

Its expositions fully reveal the exhibition’s theme: “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” and may be compared with a journey, in which visitors learn the nature, history, culture, traditions, as well as promising projects in the country’s development.

“The Kazakhstan pavilion is very impressive from the first minute, as soon as you enter: atmosphere, music, plants in which LEDs are installed. It looks very beautiful. There are also installations on the second floor: the sun moves and shows how Kazakhstan changes from morning to evening. There are also IT technologies of the country,” Busazhida Kasymbekova, Poland Pavilion’s intern, shared her impressions.

Above all, the pavilion highlights sectors of the country’s economy that Kazakhstan is proud of, such as the investment, industrial, transport and logistics, and agrarian sectors.

The final show, presented at the end of the pavilion, was also a great success among visitors. The acrobatic performance with the robotic hand symbolizes the interaction of man with artificial intelligence and the search for balance between them.

Kazakhstan participated at the EXPO 2020 for several purposes, and one of them is attracting direct and indirect investments to the country’s economy. Therefore, about 30 business events were scheduled around the events.