New Processing Facility Launched at Aktogay Copper Mine

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the launch of the second processing facility at the Aktogay large scale open pit mine located in the East Kazakhstan region, reported Akorda.

Launched in 2017, the Aktogay expansion project is implemented by the KAZ Minerals group of companies. The facility will increase the processing of ore from 25 to 50 million tons per year. Overall investments in the development of the field including the Aktogay I and Aktogay II projects reached $3.2 billion.

190,000 tons of copper, including 20,000 tons of cathode copper, will be produced at the mine by 2022. More than 3,000 people work at the plant.

Tokayev noted that the project will give a new impetus to the development of the mining industry.

The contribution of the manufacturing industry to the economy exceeded the share of the mining industry and amounted to 13 percent in 2020. According to the results of this year, the growth rates of the manufacturing industry remain unchanged and have reached almost 6 percent.

“The Industrial Policy Law will be adopted by the end of the year,” said the President. “Our task is to increase the export of the manufacturing industry by 1.5 times and labor productivity by 30 percent by 2025. We need export-oriented enterprises that implement Industry 4.0 technologies.”

The socio-economic benefits of the new plant include export growth and new job openings for qualified workers.