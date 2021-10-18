Kazakhstan’s Delegation Pays Working Visit to Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN – Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan visited Kabul on Sunday for a working visit, reports the Akorda press service.

During the visit, Kazykhan held meetings with the representatives of the interim government of Afghanistan Abdul Kabir and Amir Khan Muttaqi. At the talks, the two sides discussed the provision of Kazakhstan’s humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, as well as the restoration of bilateral trade and economic ties.

The head of the Kazakh delegation noted that at the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 5,000 tons of flour were delivered to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid. He also conveyed Kazakhstan’s proposal to provide its domestically-developed QazVac vaccine to Afghanistan.

Erzhan Kazykhan informed the public about the steps being taken by Kazakhstan together with United Nations agencies to expand humanitarian supplies to the people of Afghanistan.

The Afghan side expressed appreciation for the provision of humanitarian aid and stressed the meaningful contribution of Kazakhstan to the international reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan.

During the talks, the sides agreed on restoring trade and economic ties and continuing education programs in Kazakhstan for Afghan students.

While in Kabul, Kazykhan also met with UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA Deborah Lyons, where they discussed ways to expand cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Nations in overcoming the humanitarian and food crisis in Afghanistan.