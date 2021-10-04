EXPO-2020 Dubai: Kazakhstan Unveils Its National Pavillion 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan opened its national pavilion at EXPO-2020 in Dubai on Oct. 1, reports QazExpoCongress, a national company in charge of the country’s participation in the exhibition.

The exhibition that opened with the fascinating show on Oct. 1 is one of the first large-scale global events since the pandemic began, as the world is slowly trying to return to normal life and social gatherings.

Kazakhstan’s national pavilion, located in the Opportunities District, is in close proximity to the pavilions of the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, India, and Belarus.

The design of the Kazakh pavilion is inspired by traditional oriental architecture and represents a synthesis of modern digital solutions and traditions, as well as symbolic of the openness of Kazakhstan. The exposition content of the pavilion speaks of the dynamic development, cultural diversity, human and natural resources of the country, as well as its tourist, technological, and investment opportunities.

There is also a Qazaq Gourmet restaurant, where visitors can try the national cuisine, and a souvenir store.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Madiyar Menilbekov, President of the International Bureau of Exhibitions Jai-chul Choi, general commissioners of exhibiting countries, and representatives of EXPO-2020 of the organizing committee.

The official delegation was taken on a tour of the pavilion, which represents a journey through the past, present, and future of Kazakhstan, as well as revealing the theme of EXPO-2020 Dubai, the most inclusive World Expo ever.

As part of the opening ceremony, visitors had a chance to try baursaks, puffy fried bread, a popular national dish, and apples brought from Kazakhstan.

People lined up outside the pavilion to learn about the history, culture, tourism, and investment potential of Kazakhstan. The first visitors to the pavilion were a young couple from Dubai – Chiara Hildebrand and Sami Saeh, who said that the atmosphere of the pavilion fascinated them from the very first minute and made them want to visit Kazakhstan to see the country with their own eyes.

Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, accompanied by General Director of EXPO-2020 Reem Al Hashimi, were also among the first to visit Kazakhstan’s pavilion at EXPO-2020. The delegation visited a total of four pavilions, including the UAE National Pavilion, as well as the United States and China.

Expo 2020 Dubai is open every day until March 31, 2022, from 10 am to midnight from Saturday to Wednesday and from 10 am to 2 am on Thursday and Friday.

Kazakhstan has been a member of the International Bureau of Exhibitions since 1997 and has traditionally taken part in EXPO exhibitions since 1998. In 2017, Kazakhstan held the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 Astana focusing on future energy technology.