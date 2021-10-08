COVID-19 Incidence Decreases 1.7 Times Over Past Month in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – The COVID-19 incidence rate has decreased 1.7 times over the past month, said Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin during his meeting with President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev on Oct. 7.

The basic reproductive number (R0 pronounced as R-naught) is 0.94 percent, infectious car beds are occupied at 34 percent while intensive beds are at 32 percent, according to the Ministry of Healthcare.

Mamin said that mass vaccination continues as scheduled. As of Oct. 8, 7.7 million people have received the first dose of vaccine, and nearly 6.7 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of today, the Chinese Coronovac and Sinopharm (Vero Cell), Kazakh QazVac and Russian Sputnik V vaccines are available in the country.

“Among four provided vaccines none can be used by children and pregnant women, therefore one of the strategic tasks is to vaccinate this category of population. For this reason, the government signed a contract with Pfizer to deliver 4 million doses of vaccine during the fourth calendar quarter,” said Aijan Esmagambetova, Chairman of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Expertise and Monitoring Committee at the II Kazakhstan Congress of Infectiologists on Oct. 7.

By the end of the year, more than 13.3 million Kazakhs will have access to vaccines such as QazVac, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Hayat-Vax, SinoVac and Pfizer.

Kazakhstan’s Vice Healthcare Minister and Chief Sanitary Doctor Yerlan Kiyasov has introduced changes in the decree about quarantine restrictions on Oct. 6.

From Oct. 6, vaccination passports and certificates of a number of countries are recognized as valid in Kazakhstan. Among these countries are Argentina, Hungary, Georgia, Iran, Armenia, Belarus, Moldova, San Marino, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Turkey and Estonia.