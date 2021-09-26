Wolves, Jackals and Mountain Rams Caught On Camera In Ustyurt Nature Reserve

NUR-SULTAN – Automatic cameras recorded wolves, jackals, mountain rams, including females with cubs, and other rare animals walking through the protected area of the Ustyurt Nature Reserve between 6 and 10 Sept., according to the Reserve’s press service.

Natural scientist Saken Dildakhmet published several photos on his Facebook account.

“Hi, everyone from the mysterious Ustyurt! The staff of Ustyurt Nature Reserve shared breathtaking pictures made by their camera traps. Please welcome mommy caracal with her cub, mommy goat with baby goat, mountain ram, wolf and gracefully posing jackal with his friends,” reported Dildakhmet.

Ustyurt Nature Reserve is located in the Mangystau Region, southwest Kazakhstan. It was established in 1984 on an area of 223,000 hectares. The reserve is aimed at preserving the natural complex of Ustyurt Plateau northern deserts, including rare species of fauna and flora.

The Ustyurt Plateau is inhabited by 15 reptile species, 33 mammal species, 166 bird species and amphibian species.