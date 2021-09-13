North Macedonian Foreign Minister Visits Nur-Sultan, Signs Important Agreements

NUR-SULTAN – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia Bujar Osmani made an official visit to Kazakhstan on Sept. 10, meeting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.



Welcoming Bujar Osmani to Kazakhstan, Tokayev said that the visit is extremely important in terms of giving an additional impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation between both countries. He also expressed his condolences to the families of blaze victims at a COVID-19 hospital in the city of Tetovo that caused human casualties.

“We have a lot of opportunities to utilize, particularly, in trade and investment areas, humanitarian ties. We should seriously use the existing potential of developing cooperation between both countries. We also look forward to having close interaction within the international organizations,” he said.

During the talks, Tokayev also spoke about the situation in Afghanistan.

“Our assessment of Afghanistan is clear. We believe that the international community should not abandon Afghanistan in this difficult position, and should provide assistance and support to this country. We look forward to seeing the new interim Government of Afghanistan as an inclusive one, respecting and honoring vital interests of all ethnic groups and political forces,” said Tokayev.

Osmani expressed his gratitude to President Tokayev for the opportunity to meet, noting the symbolism of the visit, which takes place in the year of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the two countries.

“I really hope that this visit of mine will open the next chapter of our relations. We are very much committed to deepening and strengthening our bilateral relations,” said Osmani.

The same day, Osmani met with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi. The two discussed steps to expand bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as within international organizations.

Osmani and Tileuberdi signed the Action Plan between their ministries for 2021-2023 and the Protocol on the Exchange of Instruments of Ratification on the entry into force of the Treaty on the Transfer of Convicted Persons.