Kazakhstan Launches Flights to Qatar, Increases Air Travel to Russia, Turkey, UAE

NUR-SULTAN – Since last year, COVID-19 has made traveling an uneasy endeavor, but despite this, flights are steadily resuming and giving hope to people who need to travel. Kazakhstan has recently launched flights to Qatar, increased flights to Turkey, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates as well as resumed flights to the Maldives, report the country’s civil aviation authorities.



Qatar Airways plans to start operating regular flights to Kazakhstan from Oct. 15 between the cities of Doha and Almaty. The flights will be operated twice per week, on Mondays and Fridays on A-320 aircraft.

“Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee and the Qatari aviation authorities held talks to establish and expand the legal framework for air services between the two countries. The opening of regular flights between the two countries will contribute to the development of trade, economic, cultural and tourism relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar,” said the committee.

Kazakhstan’s interdepartmental commission working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country also decided to increase flights to Russia and Turkey.

The country’s Qazaq Air plans to launch flights from Aktobe to Kazan once a week from Sept. 22.

The commission also allowed flights to resume to Saudi Arabia. Kazakhstan’s SCAT will start operating flights from Almaty to Jeddah and Medina once a week starting from mid-October.

“Air Astana and Turkish Airlines plan to increase the frequency of flights on route Almaty-Istanbul from two to three flights a week from Sept. 17, and Sept. 25,” said the commission.

Starting from Sept. 22, Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline plans to launch flights on the Aktobe-Istanbul route. The flights will be operated twice a week. The commission said further decisions on flights to Turkey will depend on the epidemiological situation.

Hungarian Wizz Air resumed flights on Sept. 9 between Budapest and Nur-Sultan.