Kazakh National Geography Society Unveils Charyn Canyon and Altyn Emel National Parks Development Plans

NUR-SULTAN – Chair of Kazakh National Geographic Society’s (Qazaq Geography) Orman Nurbayev and project manager Zhanibek Alkeev presented the small architectural installations on the territory of Charyn Canyon and introduced the development plan concept for two National Parks to Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

“There are eco-toilets, gazebos for rest, grottos (special shade awnings), drinking fountains, where tourists can quench their thirst, as well as observation decks. The same tourist facilities will be ensured in the Altyn Emel area and, for now, there is an observation tower, from which animals can be observed. There will be more towers installed later,” said Alkeev.

One area of the Charyn tourist route – the Valley of Castles – has tourist navigation guides already in place. Antennas for mobile communication, supplied electricity by solar panels and wind generators, are part of an ecotourism plan that uses green technologies to preserve the environment.

Qazaq Geography is an expert organization created in 2013 to preserve and popularize the historical and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. It has 11 regional offices in Almaty, Aktobe, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanai, Mangystau, Pavlodar, the North Kazakhstan and the South Kazakhstan regions.

“Slowly, step by step, we are moving steadily towards our main goal – to provide the National Parks with the best quality and convenient infrastructure, to make them attractive to tourists, while preserving their uniqueness, purity and primeval nature. Qazaq Geography intends to change for the better our people’s attitude towards the nature of our native land, to raise and inculcate care for this national treasure and the heritage of our ancestors,” said Nurbayev.