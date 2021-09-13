Global Teacher Prize: Teacher from Kazakhstan’s Semey Competes for $1 Million Award

NUR-SULTAN – Physics teacher Askhat Zhumabekov from the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics entered the list of finalists of the Global Teacher Prize organized by the Varkey Foundation, reports the Foundation of Public Interest Initiatives Development.

“Askhat Zhumabekov, from Nazarbayev Intellectual school of Physics and Mathematics, Semey, Kazakhstan, is a progressive educator who advocates a global viewpoint and differentiated learning techniques for each of his students, so that truly tailored solutions can be provided to their learning journey, and to stay at the top of his game he keeps a keen eye on the latest emerging strategies, theory and practice, particularly from countries like Singapore and Finland, which have impeccable and world-leading education records,” said the Global Teacher Prize website.

The Global Teacher Prize is a US$1 million award presented annually to an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to its profession. The contest, which is equivalent to an Oscar award for teachers, serves to underline the importance of educators and the fact that, throughout the world, their efforts deserve to be recognised and celebrated.

The best teachers on the short list of the Global Teacher Prize 2021 were selected from over 8,000 nominations and applications from 121 countries.

“Askhat Zhumabekov is the only teacher who represents Kazakhstan in an international contest,” says the foundation.

Zhumabekov took first place in the Best Teacher 2018 contest among 20 branches of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, made it to the national stage and became a finalist of the National Teacher Prize of Kazakhstan 2019.

“I started my participation in the Global Teacher Prize in the autumn of 2020. I applied for participation in April 2021. The contest consisted of several stages and thousands of applications from all over the world. Just imagine what tremendous work the prize organizers have done. I was extremely happy to receive letters from them!” said Zhumabekov.

Zhumabekov is an alumni of Kazakhstan’s Bolashak scholarship program that sends talented young people to study abroad with all expenses covered by the state. He authored three books and published more than 50 articles and scientific papers in magazines and newspapers in Kazakhstan, Russia, Finland, Great Britain and Ukraine.