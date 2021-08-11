Vaccination Improves Epidemiological Situation in Country, Says Kazakh Official

NUR-SULTAN – Vaccination has improved the epidemiological situation in the country, said Kazakh Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy at the Aug.11 government meeting in the capital.

“Taking into account the epidemiological situation, the spread of the Delta strain and vaccination coverage, according to the estimated forecasts, we are moving according to an optimistic scenario,” the Minister of Healthcare said.

Tsoy also added that vaccination has had a positive impact on the epidemiological situation in the country and called on the governors in the regions to continue information and explanatory work with the population on vaccination issues.

According to the Healthcare Ministry, the increase in morbidity over the last week was 10 percent.

Tsoy said that the country observed a slowdown in the incidence of coronavirus infection in August.

“Since August 1, the prevalence index has been reduced by 9 percent from 1.11 to 1.01, the indicator was below one in Nur-Sultan, the number of R was reduced by 19 percent in Almaty,” the minister added.

According to the matrix of assessment of the epidemiological situation as of Aug.11, all regions are in the red zone.

The Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanai, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions are in the red zone.

Earlier, Tsoy announced that “on the basis of the instructions of the interdepartmental commission for the non-proliferation of coronavirus in Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Healthcare, a local distributor purchased 4 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products,” Tsoy wrote on Facebook.

The Chinese vaccine is approved for vaccination in 45 countries. To date, in addition to China, the vaccine has been approved for production in the UAE and Serbia. China and the UAE have approved the emergency use of an inactivated vaccine for children aged 3 to 17 years.

The first batch of the Chinese vaccine was delivered on Aug. 10 by Air Astana to Almaty.