President Tokayev Attends Kaisar Military Exercises in Almaty Region

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Kaisar-2021 military exercises on Aug. 22 at the Center of Combat and Methodical Training of the National Guard in the Almaty Region, reports the Akorda press service.

During his visit to the center, he watched the performance of special units, toured the training systems, the climbing wall, and the multimedia shooting gallery of the training center.

Addressing the program participants, Tokayev, who is also the country’s Commander-in-Chief, emphasized the contribution of law enforcement agencies to making Kazakhstan a strong state.

“Thanks to your tireless efforts, there is public order in our country. Fighting crime and ensuring the safety of citizens is not an easy task. Law enforcement officers must be ready to fight back at any moment. This requires great responsibility and dedication. Police officers must always remain vigilant and on high alert. Therefore, such exercises are very important to improve professional skills,” said Tokayev.

He noted that service in the law enforcement agencies is associated with high physical and psychological stress, and with real risk to life.

Over the last 30 years of Kazakhstan’s independence, 802 police officers and members of the National Guard died in the line of duty. “They remained faithful to their oath to the end. We will remember them forever,” said the President, stressing the need to improve social packages for law enforcement personnel.

Over the next three years, the salaries will increase by an average of 30 percent. Kazakhstan committed more than 100 billion tenge (US$235.2 million) for this purpose.

The monthly allowance of the National Guard will increase by 70 percent for officers and by nearly 60 percent for contract service people in 2021-2023.

“Comprehensive social support for those who stand guard over public order and security will always be one of the state’s top priorities,” said Tokayev

He also said that it is important to continue studying international best practices when developing the country’s law enforcement.

“Amid the escalating international situation, our law enforcement agencies should be as fully mobilized as possible. We see a growing concern and anxiety in society about the situation in Afghanistan. The events taking place in that country do not pose a direct threat to Kazakhstan, but they certainly pose certain risks. Therefore, we must closely monitor the situation and be ready to respond adequately to any challenges,” he said.