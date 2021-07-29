A Plant in Zhambyl Region Produces First Batch of QazVac Vaccine

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh vaccine QazVac (QazCovid-in) will be produced at the biopharmaceutical plant in the Zhambyl region, reported Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoy at the July 28 Central Communications Service briefing.

The plant has already produced 600,000 doses, which are undergoing safety checks.

“Some 100,000 doses of QazVac vaccines are being delivered to the regions of Kazakhstan… 600,000 doses have been produced at the plant, which are now at the safety check stage. In August, they will be delivered to the regions,” said Tsoy.

The minister also stressed the importance of the vaccination as 99.9 percent of new cases are among unvaccinated persons, which confirms the safety and effectiveness of immunization.

“Vaccination is the only effective way to avoid a severe disease and death from the coronavirus infection. I urge every person to get vaccinated – to protect themselves, their families and contribute to the herd immunity in our country. Due to the ongoing mutation of the coronavirus, this is the only way to tackle it,” he said.

The QazVac developed by the Almaty-based Kazakh Biosafety Research Institute was initially dispatched from Almaty on April 22.

The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus started Feb. 1 in Kazakhstan. As of July 29, more than five million people received at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, and 3.5 million people were fully immunized. the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and its own QazVac vaccine are currently available in the country.

Earlier, Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat informed the public that 11 million people, or 80 percent of the eligible population, would have to pass a full course of vaccinations to develop herd immunity in Kazakhstan.