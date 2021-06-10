Construction of Gas Processing Plant Kicks Off at Kashagan Oilfield

NUR-SULTAN – The gas processing plant will be built at Kashagan oilfield, PrimeMinister.kz reported on June 8. This was announced during the working visit of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin to the Atyrau region.

The capacity of the plant is expected to reach up to 1 billion cubic meters of raw sulfur gas per year. As a result, 815 million cubic meters of commercial and 119,000 tons of liquid gas, 212,000 tons of sulfur and 35,000 tons of gas condensate will be produced. The plant’s commissioning is scheduled for 2023.

The plant will increase the level of oil production at Kashagan to 450,000 barrels per day, expand the resource base for further gasification of the country and reduce the environmental impact from oil and gas production.

The Prime Minister visited the construction site of a $2.6 billion integrated gas chemical facility for polypropylene production with a capacity of 500,000 tons per year. Commissioning is scheduled for March 2022.

Also, Mamin visited the Air Liquide Karabatan Tech Gases, the joint Kazakh-French enterprise. The construction of a nitrogen and compressed dry air facility for an integrated gas chemical plant was completed in April.

It is reported that oil production increased by 10 percent due to the digitization of the Airankol field in the Zhylyoi district. The costs also decreased by 30 percent and operational activities were improved by 80 percent. Remote control and deposit management during the pandemic period have been introduced.

According to the regional integrated plan, the development of manufacturing industry, small and medium-sized businesses, the agri-industrial and the tourism industry are the priority tasks. It is planned to attract 9.6 trillion tenge (US$22 billion) of investments into the region in five years. It is expected that 16 hospitals, four sports facilities and schools for children-athletes will be built.

This April, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Atyrau region has made a special contribution to the development of the economy of independent Kazakhstan.

The leading oil and gas companies including Tengizchevroil, Chevron, Shell, ExxonMobil, and the North Caspian Operating Company operate in the region.

The region’s economy now accounts for more than 10 percent of the national gross domestic product. Around 30 percent of investments attracted to the country come from this region. The share of Atyrau in total industrial output of Kazakhstan has reached 20 percent this year.