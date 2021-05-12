Kazakhstan Ranks 67th in 2020 Social Progress Index, Ahead of Its Neighbors

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan ranked 67th in the 2020 Social Progress Index that evaluated 163 countries on the non-economic dimensions of their social performance.

Kazakhstan scored 72.66 points out of a possible 100 surpassing its neighboring countries – Russia (69th with 72.56 points), Kyrgyzstan (89th with 68.65 points), and Uzbekistan (102nd with 64.98 points).

The index has been published since 2014 by Social Progress Imperative, a Washington-based nonprofit organization.

It uses 12 components and 50 indicators to assess the countries’ performance in delivering improvements to the lives of its citizens. Among the main components are nutrition & basic medical care, personal safety, access to knowledge, environmental quality, personal rights, and inclusiveness, among others.

“Countries need a new measure that assesses and quantifies the things that really matter to real people: Do I have enough to eat? Do I have shelter? Can I get an education? The Social Progress Index was created to meet that need,” said Social Progress Imperative CEO Michael Green.

The report defines social progress as the “capacity of a society to meet the basic human needs of its citizens, establish the building blocks that allow citizens and communities to enhance and sustain the quality of their lives, and create the conditions for all individuals to reach their full potential.”

Nordic countries are leaders in social progress. Norway, with a score of 92.73, ranked first followed by Denmark (92.11) and Finland (91.89).

In the top ten are also New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, Iceland, and the Netherlands.

Evaluating all countries, the index puts a country’s performance relative to its economic peers.

“For example, a lower-income country may have a low score on a certain component, but may greatly exceed typical scores for countries with similar per capita incomes. Conversely, a high-income country may have a high absolute score on a component, but still fall short of what is typical for comparably wealthy countries,” said the report.

Since 2011, there has been an increase in social progress worldwide with an average growing from 60.63 to 64.24, but countries showed a downward trend in personal rights and inclusiveness and lack of progress in personal safety and access to basic knowledge.

“On average, the world scores highest on Nutrition and Basic Medical Care and Access to Basic Knowledge. The world performs worst on the Opportunity dimension, particularly on Inclusiveness and Environmental Quality,” said the report.