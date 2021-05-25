Kazakh Music Star Dimash Kudaibergen Celebrates 27th Birthday

NUR-SULTAN – Popular Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen, also known as Dimash, celebrated his 27th birthday on May 24. Kudaibergen received heartfelt congratulations from all over the world, including his fans in China and Bolivia, as well as from Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev.

On his official Instagram, the singer shared a video of his fans’ birthday message broadcasted from a high-rise building in China. The message comprises videos of Kudaibergen’s live performances along with birthday wishes. The video also includes the Tang Dynasty poem in Chinese that Kudaibergen sang on a popular TV show in China in 2020.

The artist also received a similar birthday message from his Bolivian fans who used digital billboards on the streets of the Bolivian capital La Paz to congratulate Dimash on his birthday. One of Kudaibergen’s songs was also broadcasted from a large LED screen.

It is not the first time that Kudaibergen’s loyal fanbase organized a birthday celebration for the musician. Last year, the fans planted 2,780 trees in northwestern China as a part of China’s Million Forest effort. Kudaibergen’s Latvian fan page also announced a new variety of rhododendron evergreen shrubs named after Dimash for his 26th birthday.

Dimash also met with the Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova in Nur-Sultan. The Minister congratulated the singer personally and passed a birthday message from Kazakh President Tokayev. In the message, the head of state highlighted Kudaibergen’s contribution to introducing the world to the Kazakh language, traditions and musical instruments via his music.

The Kazakh singer from Aktobe first rose to fame when he appeared on Hunan TV’s Chinese show Singer, which aired weekly from January to April 2017. Dimash is known for his impressive six-octave range which helped him reach the final of Singer and win second place. In the same year, he won several music awards, including Best Asian Singer at the China Music Awards and Most Popular Foreign Singer at the MTV Asia Music Gala.

In March 2019, the singer participated in The World’s Best American televised talent show, where he won the audience vote, but voluntarily left the contest to give a chance to other talented contestants to shine. During his Arnau tour, Kudaibergen also visited the U.S. and performed an ENVOY solo concert in New York on Dec. 10, 2019, which was attended by 19,000 people at the Barclays Center arena.

In June 2020, Kudaibergen graduated from the Kazakh National University of Arts with a master’s degree in Music Composition. The same month, the artist also signed on with the American IPZ talent promotion agency.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Kudaibergen was on his international tour with concerts in Prague, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart and Minsk lined up. The tour is currently postponed indefinitely.