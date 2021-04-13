President Tokayev Congratulates Muslims With Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations over the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan to millions of Muslims around the world, the Akorda press service reports.

The holy month of Ramadan, which commemorates the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, begins April 13 and will last through May 12.

During this ninth month of the lunar Islamic calendar month, Muslims around the world abstain from drinking, eating, smoking and sexual relations.

“For Muslims, it is a period of spiritual renewal and purification. Oraza (Ramadan in Kazakh) calls for mutual respect and mercy, forgiveness and kindness. People strive to help those in need, make donations and do good,” said Tokayev.

The spiritual values contribute to strengthening the unity and solidarity of society, he added.

As this year the holy month will be celebrated in unusual circumstances, its meaning becomes ever more important.

“All measures are being taken to curb the pandemic. I urge all Muslims in our country to observe the safety requirements and strictly follow the recommendations of the Spiritual Board of Muslims of Kazakhstan,” said the President.

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin also congratulated the nation on the occasion, reports his press service.

“Ramadan strengthens the traditional spiritual values of the people of Kazakhstan, which unites not only Muslims but also representatives of other religions in our country. I wish good health, peace and well-being to all the people of Kazakhstan,” he said.

As community plays an important part in the celebration of the month, Kazakhstan’s Spiritual Administration of Muslims said it would give online lectures and conduct virtual prayers, as gatherings remain prohibited.

“An online program to conduct sermons, religious lectures, celebrate Laylat al-Qadr, or the night of predestination and during the great Oraza Ayt (end of Ramadan) has been prepared. It is possible to get an answer to a question online, listen to an online sermon and do good deeds from the comfort of one’s home. Given the current situation, we will continue the project we implemented last year for online donations of sadaqah and zakat,” said Chair of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan and Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhi Taganuly during an online press briefing.

Last year, the holy month of Ramadan witnessed tighter restrictions, when movement was limited to grocery and pharmacy shopping and gatherings were prohibited.