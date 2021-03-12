Kazakh Athletes Win Three Medals in Moguls at Freestyle Ski World Cup in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN — Kazakh professional freestyle skiers won one silver and two bronze medals in moguls at the International Ski Federation (FIS, Fédération Internationale de Ski) Freestyle Ski World Cup which took place on March 8-11 in Almaty, reported the National Olympic Committee press service.

Yulia Galysheva won a silver medal, Pavel Kolmakov won bronze medal and 15-year-old Anastasia Gorodko also took the bronze medal.

The large-scale event is the final world championships before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, thus, the significance of the event is incredibly high, said the Kazakh National Olympic Committee in a statement.

“For two days, the Kazakh national team demonstrated high-quality training, high skill, striving for victory and won three medals at the world championship. This success will undoubtedly be included in the history of Kazakh sports as the most fruitful world championship for domestic freestylers in the mogul discipline. Due to these achievements, we are optimistic about the future ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics,” said Head of Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee Timur Kulibayev.

Kazakh National Olympic Committee highlighted the stability of the national team’s leader Galysheva, the bright performance of Kolmakov and the achievement of 15-year-old Gorodko.

This is the fourth world championship for Galysheva and she won medals at each of them. She won a bronze medal in 2015, silver medal in 2017 in a parallel mogul, gold medal in mogul in 2019 and now silver medal in mogul in 2021 in Almaty. All results are valuable, said head coach of the Kazakh national team Elena Kruglykhina.

“Your victories inspire not only young athletes, but also all our compatriots,” said Kulibayev in an address to Galysheva.

“We are very proud that another star from Kazakhstan has lit up on the horizon of the global freestyle. We are sure this is just the beginning of your glorious sports career,” said Kulibayev in an address to Gorodko.

Kulibayev also highlighted the intense battle between Kolmakov and the world leaders of freestyle. His resilience, determination and triumph sent spectators on an unforgettable emotional roller coaster ride.

This year, arguably the best athletes from 19 countries such as Australia, Austria, Belarus, U.K., Germany, Italy, Canada, Mexico, Russia, U.S., Ukraine, France, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, South Korea, Japan and Kazakhstan attended the championship.

The World Championship is the qualifying tournament and the last world championship ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which is less than a year away.

On March 13-14, the Shymbulak ski resort will host the final stages of the FIS World Cup in aerial skiing and parallel mogul. Similar competitions in Almaty took place twice before.