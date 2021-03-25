Choral Singing Brings New Sound to Kazakh Hit Song Nauryz (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – The famous Kazakh song “Nauryz” about the day of the vernal equinox, Nauryz meiramy, sung by the Kazakh Urker pop group brought a new sound to the old song.

The student choir of Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory performed the famous song “Nauryz” of the Kazakh Urker (translated as the Pleiades star cluster) group.

The Kazakh musician known as dudeontheguitar, an indie pop artist and Arman Seitzhapbarov known as Aro are the lead soloists.

The Ozen music label from Central Asia published the performance on their Instagram and YouTube pages. The new performance is produced and directed by the Ozen music label.

The song author is Aidos Sagat, the lyrics of the song written by Yersain Zhapak.

The Urker pop group was founded in 1994 and the Nauryz song was created in 1996 and has been a popular hit during Nauryz holiday celebrations since.