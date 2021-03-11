Aktobe Region Continues Showing Positive Results in Key Economic Sectors

NUR-SULTAN – The Aktobe region observed no sharp decline in economic indicators during the pandemic. A gradual recovery of economic growth rates was observed during the year due to measures taken by the government, according to Primeminister.kz.

At the end of the first nine months of 2020, the index of the physical volume of the gross regional product amounted to 98.2 percent. The short-term economic indicator amounted to 99.8 percent for January-December 2020.

The total amount of investments in fixed assets reached 646.8 billion tenge (US$1.5 billion), which is 6.6 percent more compared to the same period in 2019.

“Investments were mainly directed to the mining and manufacturing industries (49 percent), transport and warehousing (21 percent), operations with real estate (17 percent), agriculture (3.5 percent) and other sectors,” reads the release.

Some 23 investment projects worth 138.2 billion tenge (US$328 million) were implemented in the Aktobe region in 2020. This created more than 1,100 jobs.

The authorities helped launch the production of medication used for treating viral infections. The local manufacturer Aktoberentgen company has launched the production of X-ray diagnostic equipment to supply hospitals nationwide. As a result, 102 X-ray diagnostic devices were produced.

The government also provided 3.1 billion tenge (US$7 million) to support more than 600 small and medium-sized businesses and 34 grants to start-up entrepreneurs worth 140 million tenge (US$).

In 2020, more than 1,400 people took part in training as part of the Bastau Business program for entrepreneurial education. Some 159 entrepreneurs received loans, and 847 entrepreneurs received grants for the implementation of projects.

Additionally, some 650 kilometers of highways were repaired in 2018-2020 in the region as part of the Nurly Zhol state initiative. Over the past three years, the state support has increased the share of good road condition by 13 percent. It also provided the population with permanent and temporary jobs. Road repair works were carried out despite the state of emergency in the country.

At the end of last year, 1,040 square meters of housing were commissioned in the region.

The Aktobe region is also implementing digitization projects. The projects include the Open Aqtobe mobile app with free online services, the 109-Aqtobe emergency platform, which combines the services of utilities, services responsible for improvement and security, social ID card for benefits, a travel card and other services.

The Aktobe region is located in the western part of the country. It is the second largest region by area, which occupies 11 percent of the territory of Kazakhstan. Aktobe is the region’s administrative center and the fifth largest city in the country after Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent and Karaganda.